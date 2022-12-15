Kentucky Derby releases 149th logo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The logo for the 149th Kentucky Derby is here.

The logo each year is designed to pay homage to a recognizable piece of imagery associated with the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” or to commemorate something of historical significance related to the legendary race.

This year’s logo is set with blocks to replicate Secretariat’s famed blue and white silks for the 50th anniversary of his Triple Crown win, 13 diamonds to represent the 13 Triple Crown winners and the Coat of Arms shield which projects achievements, heritage, longevity and stability of the Kentucky Derby, which dates back to 1875.

It also features a red, black, gold and white color palette.

The official art for the derby was released earlier this month.

The 149th Kentucky Derby will run on May 6, 2023.