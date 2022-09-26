Kentucky Derby Museum, Make-A-Wish make 9-year-old’s dream come true







LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 9-year-old girl’s dream came true Monday morning when she was given a VIP tour of Churchill Downs and got a special meet-and-greet with the Kentucky Derby Museum’s miniature horse.

Kori Butts is living with a nervous system disorder that affects her mobility and speech, spending many hours at doctor’s appointments — and she and her family have never been on a vacation before. Thanks to the Kentucky Derby Museum and Make-A-Wish Foundation, Kori and her family got a days-long vacation in Louisville where they were able to relax, have fun and experience horses.

Their Kentucky Derby Museum tour guide lead them out to the famous racetrack at Churchill Downs for a private tour, where Kori said she was “born ready” to watch the horses run. When asked about her daughter’s love for horses, Kori’s father, Corey Butts, said, “her eyes glisten, she gets giddy and absolutely lights up. This vacation has allowed her to just be a kid and not think about doctor’s visits.”

Next, Kori and her mom got a private tour of the barns. She met Harley, a famous pony, and fed him peppermint treats. She was even gifted a collectible Breyer horse — a replica of Harley.

Kori also got to meet trainer Michelle Lovell and her horse Elwood, plus trainer Greg Foley showed Kori how to feed carrots to Sconsin, a racehorse.

Last, but not least, Kori and her family got a private meet-and-greet with Kentucky Derby Museum’s miniature horse and Resident Thoroughbred. She got to feed them treats and placed her pink cowgirl hat on Ari’s head.

When asked why she loves horses so much, Kori said, “They’re magical and special like me!”

The family also experienced live racing on Sunday through the Kentucky Derby Museum’s box seats at Churchill Downs.

There are a few more surprises ahead for Kori on her Kentucky vacation before the family heads back to their home state of Florida on Thursday.