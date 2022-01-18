Kentucky Department of Education Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group to meet virtually

Kentucky Department of Education Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group to meet virtually Jan. 27.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/KY DEPT. OF EDUCATION) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group (PCAG) will meet virtually on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

PCAG was created to advise KDE’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL) on unmet needs and issues relevant to state-funded preschool. PCAG consists of 10 members who represent each region across the state. Members are actively engaged in the work of state-funded preschool, and provide valuable feedback and suggestions on critical issues that align with OSEEL’s priorities. This feedback is used to help shape the guidance and support provided by OSEEL staff.

Even though the meeting will be held via video teleconference, members of the public may watch in the commissioner’s conference room at KDE, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601.

Visitors will be required to wear a face covering or they will not be permitted in the building. If a visitor does not have a face covering upon arrival, a face covering will be provided.

A full agenda follows:

Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group

Jan. 27, 2022 10 a.m. -12 p.m. ET

Commissioner’s Conference Room – 5th Floor

Kentucky Department of Education

Roll Call of Members/Welcome of New Members: Whitney Stevenson, PCAG Chair, Fayette County Public Schools

Roll Call of Members: Whitney Stevenson, PCAG Chair, Fayette County Public Schools

Welcome: Andrea Bartholomew, School Readiness Branch Manager, Division of IDEA Implementation and Results, Office of Special Education and Early Learning, Kentucky

Department of Education

Reading of Purpose and Review of Norms: Kristy Lewis, PCAG Co-Chair, Paducah Independent Public Schools/Paducah Head Start

Review and Approval of Last Meeting Minutes: Whitney Stevenson, PCAG Chair, Fayette County Public Schools

Discuss and Vote on Creating Committees: Whitney Stevenson, PCAG Chair, Fayette County Public Schools

Nominations for Committees as Voted on by PCAG: Whitney Stevenson, PCAG Chair, Fayette County Public Schools

Discuss and Vote on Future Meeting Dates: Whitney Stevenson, PCAG Chair, Fayette County Public Schools

Closing Remarks and Exit Slip: Andrea Bartholomew, School Readiness Branch Manager, Division of IDEA Implementation and Results, Office of Special Education and Early

Learning, Kentucky Department of Education

Adjourn

Next Meeting:

April 28, 2022