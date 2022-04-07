Kentucky Democrats offer case in challenging GOP-drawn district maps

A Democratic operative says Kentucky’s new Republican-drawn legislative maps all but “guarantee” GOP victories in an outsized number of state House districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Democratic operative says Kentucky’s new Republican-drawn legislative maps all but “guarantee” GOP victories in an outsized number of state House districts.

The Democratic official made his comments this week during his party’s legal challenge of the legislature’s redistricting work.

The state Democratic Party is challenging new boundaries for the Kentucky House and the state’s congressional districts.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the party claims the redrawn maps present an “extreme partisan gerrymander” and excessively split counties.

Attorneys with the state say the map wasn’t unfair to Democrats and followed constitutional rules.

The hearings were in Franklin Circuit Court.