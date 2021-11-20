Kentucky closes week with strongest blood donation day; Tennessee wins this year’s battle

Tennessee had 390 more donations in this year's Big Blue Crush blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KBC) – Kentucky fans gave KBC it’s best day of the week on the final day of competition, but Tennessee closed out the annual Big Blue Crush battle with 482 donations and took the win. The final score was 2,361 donors for Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville and 1,971 for Kentucky Blood Center. Medic’s win snapped a two-year win streak for the Big Blue faithful.

“Ultimately this is not the result we wanted to see this year, but we are thrilled with the way our donors came out on the final two days to help boost the blood supply,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center. “The competition is fun but the goal of this rivalry is to provide adequate blood to hospitals in both states over the upcoming holiday.”

Big Blue Crush ensures an adequate blood supply for the Thanksgiving holiday and into December. Kentucky leads the rivalry 19 to 14 with one tie.

It’s not too late for donors to impact the holiday blood supply. This year, donors (age 18 and older) who visit a KBC donor center or blood drive between November 20 and December 31 will be automatically entered to win a Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV. To find a donation location or schedule an appointment, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.