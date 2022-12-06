Kentucky Christmas parade rescheduled after threats to protesters calling for Emmett Till accuser’s arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) — People in Bowling Green won’t be deprived of a Christmas parade after all.

The parade was rescheduled due to an alleged threat made toward several Civil Rights groups who were gathered for justice for Emmett Till — the 14-year-old Black boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched in Mississippi in the 1950s.

The parade will now take place this Saturday.

It is unclear if the protests are still scheduled to take place.

The demonstrators reportedly want a Mississippi court to order the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman now in her late 80s who accused Till of whistling at her in 1955.

Till’s death drew national attention and helped galvanize the Civil Rights movement.

Donham was never arrested in connection with the case, but a warrant for her arrest was found earlier this year in a Mississippi courthouse basement.

A grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict Donham in August.