Kentucky Brotherhood rides through Kentucky to honor fallen first responders

This year's ride is July 20-23, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Members of the Kentucky Brotherhood rode through Central Kentucky on Wednesday to honor first responders who died in the line of duty. The group’s mission is to offer emotional and financial support to fallen firefighters, police officers and EMS in the Commonwealth, along with their families.

Led by an escort, the Brotherhood says their trip this week honors 28 first responders who died in the line of duty in Kentucky last year.

The 2022 ride started in Georgetown, making stops in Lexington and Versailles. The Brotherhood says it will ride some 400 miles over the next few days.

If you’d like to follow the Kentucky Brotherhood, click HERE.