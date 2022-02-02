Kentucky Blood Centers to Close at Noon on Thursday

Donors are encouraged to help the blood supply before inclement weather hits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to inclement weather forecasted throughout Kentucky, all Kentucky Blood Center locations will close at noon on Thursday, Feb. 3.

With the local blood supply already at a critically low level and the forecated weather patterns likely to magnify the shortage, KBC is encouraging donors to schedule appointments within the next 24 hours and in the days following the winter storm.

“The disruption in our operations will put a considerable strain on the blood supply for local hospitals,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “We are strongly encouraging donors to donate at one of KBC’s six donor centers before midday Thursday to help ease the potential shortage.”

KBC donor centers will remain open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday and be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. All donor centers are scheduled to open under normal hours of operation Friday.

As a thank you, all donors this month will receive a limited-edition “Give Love” long-sleeve T-shirt.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. There is no wait time to donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.