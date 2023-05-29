Kentucky Blood Center offers gift cards to donors to boost low turnouts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center is offering $20 Amazon gift cards to anyone who donates blood Tuesday — hoping to boost low supply.

Memorial Day festivities often indicate the start of donation numbers declining. To combat the decrease, KBC has planned its first “Donor Appreciation Days”. The gift card giveaway is the first of many events KBC has planned to help rebuild the blood supply in lieu of the holiday weekend impact, according to a press release.

The donation center has struggled with keeping blood collections filled in past summers. Donations in 2022 were down more than 12% from 2019. More than 70 hospitals around the state use the supply for various operations like surgeries or transplants.

All donation centers will be open on Tuesday to offer the giveaway. All blood types are needed, predominantly O- and A-.

Participants must be 17 years or older. 16-year-olds may donate if they have a signed parental permission slip. Appointments can be scheduled but walk-ins are also welcome.

KBC plans to feature more gift cards and movie passes through the summer.

For more information, head here: kybloodcenter.org.