Kentucky Association of Nurse Anesthetists (KyANA): 01-26-22

Jennifer Wiseman, DNP, APRN, CRNA – President of the Kentucky Association of Nurse Anesthetists (KyANA) and John Lyons, MSN, APRN, CRNA – President-Elect of the Kentucky Association of Nurse Anesthetists joins us on Good Day Kentucky. Since 2000, the last week of January has been a time to honor the heroic work of America’s Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists (SRNAs). There are nearly 60,000 CRNAs and SRNAs who celebrate our profession during National CRNA Week, January 23-29th. This year’s theme “America’s Trusted Anesthesia Experts on the Frontlines,” has a special resonance as we move into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRNAs are highly educated, highly trained professionals. We complete 8-10 years of healthcare and anesthesia education and more than 12,000 hours of clinical training prior to graduating with an advanced degree as an expert in the field of anesthesiology. CRNAs have always served on the front lines of patient care, to include all branches of the military, but during these unprecedented times, CRNAs have answered the call to help keep Kentucky patients healthy and safe.

For More Information visit;

Kentucky Association of Nurse Anesthetists

https://www.kyana.org

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

http://www.aana.com