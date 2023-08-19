Kentucky Art Market helps raise money for Lexington church

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from Woodland Park, the Kentucky Art Market has returned this weekend as well.

The market takes place on the grounds of Woodland Christian Church and includes around fifty-five Kentucky vendors this year.

Money raised from the event helps the church with its’ missions and outreach projects.

Vendors say markets like this help them be able to support their dreams of selling their art, while also supporting the local community.

“I just constantly tried to learn other skills and trades. And I’m a welder by heart. And being on the road, doing refrigeration work just got me thinking about I just wanna be a creator for a living and just create and be able to give myself to other people,” says Benjamin Maddox, who is a glass sculptor.

“Making art and selling art is my livelihood. And of course events like that bring so many people to us artists, which not just sells today but connections which grow your business in different proportions,” says Anna Afshar, an artist who owns Anna Afshar Art.

The Kentucky Art Market will continue tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 5 p.m.