Kentucky Amazon workers determined to unionize fly to Seattle to join protest

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Amazon workers from Kentucky traveled to support fellow workers protesting in another state.

The workers flew to Washington over the weekend to join in a protest outside of the spheres in Seattle.

The group is pushing for Amazon to unionize.

“Jeff, it’s time to stop treating your workers like cattle and it’s time to start treating us like the human beings that we are. All they care about is, you know, making sure the planes go out on time. They don’t care about our safety,” a protestor said.

They joined rallying employees from Amazon’s largest air hub, who pointed to safety risks at their workplace and pay as reasons for the demonstration.

In a statement, Amazon said it supported its workers’ right to gather and discuss important issues, but also said the voice of a select few did not represent the majority of its employees.