Kentucky Agricultural Finance approves $1,034,500 in loans

Boyle, Fleming projects included to bolster beef, poultry farmers across the commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $1,034,500 for five agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

Five Beginning Farmer loans totaling $1,034,500 were approved. Loan recipients were in Allen ($187,500 and $167,000), Boyle ($250,000), Fleming ($180,000), and Warren ($250,000) counties. The BFLP is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop, expand, or buy into a farming operation. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.