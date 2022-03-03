Kentucky again tops South Central region for economic development projects

Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup shows Kentucky is #3 in country for qualifying projects per capita

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s economic ranking in Site Selection’s annual Governor’s Cup, thanks to new jobs and expansion projects across the state.

“Kentucky’s continued economic success is being recognized nationally and our momentum shows no sign of slowing as we announce more expansion projects for existing businesses and new businesses in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have once again taken the number three spot in the entire country for economic development projects per capita, showing that we continue to punch above our weight.”

2021 Governor’s Cup

According to the 2021 Governor’s Cup rankings, Kentucky once again tops the South Central region for economic development projects per capita. Site Selection magazine’s annual Governor’s Cup rankings for 2021 also saw Kentucky maintain its Top 3 ranking nationally for qualifying projects per capita for the eighth consecutive year. You can read more HERE.

Pegasus Industries Expands in Shelbyville

Kentucky’s distribution and logistics sector continues to grow with the announcement of Pegasus Industries’ expansion of their company headquarters in Shelbyville. The market expansion of Pegasus’ distribution facility will create 26 full-time jobs with an investment of $738,000, according to the governor, which is expected to allow the company to provide custom service to Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry. To learn more, click HERE.

Total Quality Logistics Creates Jobs Across Three Existing Kentucky Offices

According to Gov. Beshear, Total Quality Logistics, one of the largest freight brokerage and third-party logistics firms in North America, will grow its presence in the commonwealth with expansions at three offices across Lexington, Louisville and unincorporated Boone County, resulting in up to 525 new full-time Kentucky-resident jobs. You can find more information HERE.