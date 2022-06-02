Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles officially launches campaign for governor

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles officially launched his campaign for governor on Wednesday in his hometown of Scott County.

Quarles pledged to unify the state, if elected, saying he plans to run a “people first campaign”. Quarles says he chose Wednesday, June 1 to launch his bid because of the state’s 230th anniversary.

“We may not have grown up with much and our fathers may not have been governor, but we are the working class, we shop at Walmart, we go to Dollar General, and our vote counts just as much as everyone else’s,” said Quarles.

Quarles joins a crowded field of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.