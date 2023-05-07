Kenpuppy Derby benefits Woodford Humane Society

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- The Woodford Humane Society brought back its own Kentucky Derby-themed event Saturday with its Kenpuppy Derby Waddle for the Roses.

Eight adoptable puppies ran their own derby race at Falling Springs Park.

In addition to the puppy race, the event included a hat contest, kids activities, vendors, and food. Money raises from the event benefit the animals being cared for by the humane society.

“We’ve got folks making our trifecta bets to win gift cards and we’ve got kids adopting balloon puppies and playing derby-themed games. We have bingo going on. So just a very family-friendly laid back sort of event to kick off your derby day,” says Beth Oleson of the Woodford Humane Society.

All puppies that raced are now available to adopt.