Keeneland wraps up opening weekend of 2022 Fall Meet

Horse racing will continue at the race course on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The opening weekend of Keeneland’s fall track meet continues Sunday under beautiful skies.

There have been 11 stakes races this weekend, including three today. During the fall meet, Keeneland will offer 22 stakes worth a record $8.9 million dollars.

The fall meet brings thousands to the historic race track to watch the action and to “the hill” for tailgating. ABC 36 spoke with people visiting the race course who say they love driving down to watch the horse racing, meet fellow horse-lovers, and make a few bets along the way.

“I love Keeneland. It’s the atmosphere, it’s beautiful, the trees, the horses. It’s just amazing. My dad always bet third horse in the third race. So no matter what, we’re gonna do that. So we’re hoping to win a little bit of money but if we don’t, we’ll be happy either way,” said Karen Dean, who drove down from Louisville.

Horse racing will continue at the race course on Wednesday.

Keenland’s fall meet will wrap up on October 29th.