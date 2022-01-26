Keeneland Spring Meet tickets on sale beginning Feb. 15

Spring Meet runs April 8-29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland announced today that tickets for the 2022 Spring Meet, to be held April 8-29, will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 15. Similar to last year, all General Admission, Grandstand and Dining tickets must be pre-purchased online through Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com or on the Keeneland Race Day app.

Also on sale beginning Feb. 15 are Dining and General Admission tickets for Kentucky Derby Day at Keeneland, on Saturday, May 7. Click here for more information on ticket options and pricing.

The 15-day Spring Meet offers racing Wednesdays through Sundays. Keeneland will be closed for racing Easter Sunday, April 17. Post time for the first race each day is 1 p.m. except for April 9 and April 29 when the first race is at 12:30 p.m.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans to Keeneland for racing this spring. After a bitterly cold winter with plenty of snow, we are all ready to enjoy warmer temperatures and world-class racing in a timeless setting,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We’ve elevated purse money and further strengthened our stakes program to enhance the racing product and experience. We are thrilled to open our doors and officially kick off spring time in the Bluegrass.”

Spring Meet ticketing: What to know before you go

Plan ahead: Demand is anticipated to be high, so fans are asked to visit Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office at tickets.Keeneland.com in advance for detail about ticket options, pricing and the process to purchase.

Buying tickets: Similar to the 2021 Fall Meet, all Dining, Grandstand and General Admission tickets must be purchased online. Cash and walk-up purchases on race days will only be permitted at the Welcome Center Ticket Office windows if inventory remains.

General Admission tickets are $7 in advance; day-of tickets are $10. On high-traffic days, particularly Saturdays, General Admission is likely to sell out, so patrons are encouraged to purchase online in advance.

Season passes, which offer General Admission throughout the meet, are available for $40. Free General Admission is available for members of Keeneland Select, the track’s free online wagering platform.

Check availability during the meet: Keeneland will continue to offer a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Ticket inventory will be updated automatically and be available for purchase at tickets.Keeneland.com or the Keeneland Race Day app.

Electronic entry: For ease at the admission gates, tickets purchased online will be sent to your phone via email or text.

For ease at the admission gates, tickets purchased online will be sent to your phone via email or text. Daily attendance measures: After the success of the 2021 Fall Meet, Keeneland will continue to limit daily attendance to approximately 20,000 fans to ensure the best racing experience possible for guests.

Tailgating on The Hill available Fridays and Saturdays

No ticket or reservation is required for The Hill, Keeneland’s popular tailgating area that offers a unique way to experience the Spring Meet. On Fridays and Saturdays, fans on The Hill can participate in the racing action via a Jumbotron and wagering tent, while food trucks and live music presented by The Burl create a festive atmosphere.

Fans who wish to elevate their tailgating experience can book a package with Tailgate Guys, which includes tent, tables, amenities, a reserved area for the day and more. Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for full details.

Keeneland will award a record $7.7 million for 19 stakes to be run during the Spring Meet. The schedule features increased purses for all stakes and significant changes to the season’s two historic classic preps: The purse of the Toyota Blue Grass (G2) for 3-year-olds on the first Saturday of the season has been restored to $1 million, and the Central Bank Ashland (G1) for 3-year-old fillies has moved to opening day of the meet and is worth a record $600,000. They are among nine stakes slated to attract the top 3-year-olds in the country.

Prominent stakes for older horses are the $600,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) at one mile on the grass; $500,000 Madison (G1) at 7 furlongs and $500,000 Jenny Wiley (G1) at 1 1/16 miles on the turf.