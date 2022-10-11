Keeneland honors Queen Elizabeth II with cherry trees

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, by planting six cherry trees as a tribute.

The tree planting at Keeneland is part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to serve as a living legacy of her “extraordinary service to her country and her people.”

Queen Elizabeth II attended the races at Keeneland on Oct. 11, 1984, for the inaugural running of the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, for which she presented the trophy.

“Queen Elizabeth II was an unmatched horsewoman and a tremendous patron of Thoroughbred racing,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a press release. “We were fortunate to have welcomed The Queen to Keeneland and Central Kentucky, and her visits to the Bluegrass created a lasting connection. We are honored to pay tribute to her racing legacy.”

All photos courtesy: Keeneland 
Categories: Featured, Local News, News
Tags: , , ,

Related