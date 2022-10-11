Keeneland honors Queen Elizabeth II with cherry trees

Cherry trees at Keeneland Keeneland September Sale 2022

Cherry trees being planted at Keeneland Keeneland September Sale 2022

Queen Elizabeth II Presents Trophy at Keeneland for the Race Named in Her Honour – 1984 Trophy Presenation by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, October 11, 1984. Winner Sintra, Cherry Valley Farm with Keith Allen up trained by Steven Penrod. Trophy Presenation by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, October 11, 1984. Winner Sintra, Cherry Valley Farm with Keith Allen up trained by Steven Penrod.

Queen Elizabeth II Meets Jockeys at Keeneland in Oct. 1984 Queen Elizabeth II at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, KY. Meeting the jockeys before the inauguaral Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland, named in her honor. Behind the Queen is William C. Greely, then general manager of Keeneland and James E. Bassett III, president and CEO of Keeneland, October 1984. Photo by Bill Straus Queen Elizabeth II at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, KY. Meeting the jockeys before the inauguaral Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland, named in her honor. Behind the Queen is William C. Greely, then general manager of Keeneland and James E. Bassett III, president and CEO of Keeneland, October 1984. Photo by Bill Straus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, by planting six cherry trees as a tribute.

The tree planting at Keeneland is part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to serve as a living legacy of her “extraordinary service to her country and her people.”

Queen Elizabeth II attended the races at Keeneland on Oct. 11, 1984, for the inaugural running of the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, for which she presented the trophy.

“Queen Elizabeth II was an unmatched horsewoman and a tremendous patron of Thoroughbred racing,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a press release. “We were fortunate to have welcomed The Queen to Keeneland and Central Kentucky, and her visits to the Bluegrass created a lasting connection. We are honored to pay tribute to her racing legacy.”

