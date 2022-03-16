Keeneland hiring for 2022 Spring Meet, looking to fill more than 2,000 positions

Job Fair scheduled for March 19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland is looking for about 2,000 workers for the upcoming 2022 Spring Meet from April 8-29.

The track has three ways interested candidates can apply for available positions: Attend the Job Fair on March 19, stop by the Hiring Center during March or apply online. According to Keeneland, positions will include Concessions, Culinary, Dining, Guest Services, Parking, Retail, Security, Track Kitchen and other areas.

On-site interviews for all positions will be conducted at the Job Fair and at the Hiring Center. Because employment offers may be made on the spot at these events, candidates are asked to bring two forms of identification with them.

The Job Fair will be held Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. The Hiring Center will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays in March from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning March 1 and running through March 31. Both events will be held on the second floor of the race track Grandstand.

“Keeneland’s seasonal workforce is invaluable to our race meet operations,” Keeneland Director of Human Resources John Greene said. “There are many diverse opportunities to be part of the Spring Meet fun, enjoy consistent hours, earn extra money and work with a quality hospitality and operations team.”

Keeneland’s seasonal employees, who come from some 168 cities in 60 Kentucky counties and 26 states as far away as California, represent a unique Kentucky tradition. It is not uncommon for several generations of the same family to be employed during a race meet.

Candidates may apply online anytime HERE.