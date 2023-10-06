Keeneland Fall Meet opens this weekend

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s a huge weekend for Keeneland, the 2023 fall fest kicked off on Friday at 11.

Thousands of people coming in to see the races and enjoy a day at the tracks.

With so many people arriving in Lexington, police say, “With the Keeneland Fall Meet starting today, motorists should use caution and expect heavier vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area. With more people out on the roads, allow extra time to reach your destination. Be alert while driving and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.”

Officials estimate between 16 to 18,000 people turned out for opening day. And expect around 60,000 for the weekend, resulting in millions of dollars.

“So most of our handle is actually off track,” says Jim Goodman, Director of Wagering Development at Keeneland. “But here on track we’ll do between 1.2 and $2 million each day this weekend.”

The first post opens daily at 1 p.m.

Officials at Keeneland and spectators are excited for opening day.

“Just come and experience it,” says Lexington local Janet Barrett. “It’s a tradition and it’s beautiful and it’s just a great time.”

“Bring your wallet and spend it in Lexington,” says Barrett’s husband Kent.

The fall meet will last until Saturday, October 28.

With no races held on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Tickets for general admission this weekend start out at $15.

After that it’s $7 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $10 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

You can purchase tickets online at tickets.keeneland.com

And for those who have never been to Keeneland, or a horse race, Goodman had this advice.

“Learn a little about the races. We have ‘bet-ologists’ here dressed up in the paddock that can help you and then if you haven’t been to races before. But there’s nothing like watching the horse come down the stretch and cashing a winning ticket. Even though you’re not gonna get rich.”