KDE seeking applications for Visual and Performing Arts Standards Committees

KDE seeking arts teachers of all grade levels to apply to participate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is seeking arts teachers of all grade levels to apply to participate in the visual and performing arts standards revision work.

According to KDE, team members will be required to meet five to 10 days beginning in the summer of 2022. The meetings will be conducted virtually, but members may be asked to meet in person on occasion.

Selected members will receive reimbursement for travel expenses and substitute teacher expenses will be reimbursed to the teacher’s school district. Potential applicants are asked to verify the willingness of their school or district to release them for work days throughout the school year, according to KDE.

For those interested in participating, the application is available via this Survey Monkey link.

According to KDE, applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 16, with those selected being notified on or before April 29.