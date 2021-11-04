KCTCS holds Board of Regents retreat

The community and technical college system believes it might be the key to getting Kentucky back to work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Community and technical colleges are looking at how to get people back to work.

Thursday, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents held a retreat at the 21C Museum Hotel in Lexington.

According to KCTCS President Paul Czarapata, community colleges are a key component to getting people back in jobs.

“It’s very important to us to get folks back into the workforce and back to work, whether it be from short term certificate programs, or associates degree and moved onto a university to further their education. That’s our greatest opportunity here. The time has never been better for community colleges to step up and get things back to work,” said President Czarapata.

President Czarapata says the college system offers valuable training in areas where Kentucky is most needing workers.

“Our programs line up directly with where Kentucky needs workers right now,” said President Czarapata.

Thursday’s presentations included a session on operating efficiently, focusing on communication within the institution.

The in-person retreat continues on Friday.