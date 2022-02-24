KBEMS executive director inducted into the Cave City Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame sponsored by Chamber of Commerce

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services (KBEMS) Executive Director Michael Poynter was named a 2021 inductee of the Cave City Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame during a ceremony held at the Cave City Convention Center.

“It’s an honor to be named a 2021 Cave City Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame inductee along with late, acclaimed Civil Rights leader William Dotson,” said Poynter. “This is also very special to me as I’m a Cave City native who graduated from Caverna High School in 1980; so to be able to come back to my hometown to receive this recognition is very nostalgic.”

From the beginning of his professional career exploration, Poynter immediately expressed interest in being a servant through the field of emergency medical services.

He started his journey at the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department, and has served as a tactical paramedic as part of the FBI Special Weapons & Tactical Team, and a flight paramedic for a level one trauma center. He has now served as the KBEMS executive director for nearly 10 years.

As a nationally recognized EMS professional, Poynter has served as a board member of the Bluegrass State Intelligence Community Center; South Region director of the National Association of State EMS Officials; commissioner to the American College of Paramedic Executives; and as board member of the FBI InfraGuard National Alliance.

Poynter is the son of the late J.C. and Marie Smith Poynter, and currently resides in Lexington with his wife and two children.