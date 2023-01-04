K-9s join Kentucky Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Labrador Retrievers joined the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division to help conservation officers across the state.

The three K-9s — sisters Cosmo, River and brother Gambit — were trained to assist with trailing, location and narcotics detection, according to a press release. They’ll be placed in three regions: Conservation Officer Evan Hughes and K-9 Cosmo will serve Region 1 in western Kentucky, Conservation Officer Cody Berry and K-9 Gambit will serve Region 2 in southcentral Kentucky and Conservation Officer Glenn Griffie and K-9 River will serve Region 5 in eastern Kentucky.

The officers spent three weeks in training learning how to handle and communicate with the K-9s.

The dogs will also live with their handlers.