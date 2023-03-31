K-9 Scooter officially joins Danville High School as new therapy dog

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — K-9 Scooter has officially joined School Resource Officer Ben Ray as Danville High School’s new therapy dog.

Scooter’s first day at DHS was March 17 after the completion of his training.

The 1-year-old Black labrador will primarily be based at DHS but Ray plans to visit all of the schools in the Danville Independent district with Scooter.

Ray said Scooter has a calm and loving demeanor and soaks up pets and affection. He’s excited that Scooter will be a resource for the kids and hopes it will encourage students to open up to him more as well if they need someone to talk to.

“Having Scooter here, and kids knowing they can come and pet on him and love on him and hang out with him — hopefully that’ll encourage them to talk with me also, whether it’s a normal conversation or if they have something weighing on their minds and they need someone to talk to,” Ray said in the district’s newsletter. “Hopefully having Scooter here will encourage them to come and open up a little.”

When Scooter isn’t at school, he’s home with Ray, his family and two other dogs.

See More

Danville police add new K-9 to team with school resource officer