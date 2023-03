Danville police add new K-9 to team with school resource officer

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new K-9 is joining the Danville Police Department alongside School Resource Officer Ben Ray.

Ray is training with K-9 Scooter in Brevard County, Florida.

Scooter is a rescue and is part of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Paws and Stripes College.

Scooter is a certified therapy dog and will head to the streets and schools of Danville after his training is complete.