K-9 plays key role in traffic stop drug bust in Floyd County

Deputies say they found cocaine and crystal meth in a vehicle after the department's dog "Drago" led them to the drugs

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a traffic stop Wednesday night ended with the arrest of two people on drug charges and the Floyd County Sheriff Department’s K-9 “Drago” played a key role, according to investigators.

Deputies say they pulled a vehicle over on Route 114 in Prestonsburg. They say “Drago” hit on the car indicating there were drugs inside the vehicle.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle turned up cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators say 37-year old Raul Hernandez and 46-year old Miranda Alberto were arrested on drug charges.