Juvenile taken to hospital after shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington police, a juvenile was shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Spangler Drive near Kirklevington Park. Officers say he was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. According to police, the search continues for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.