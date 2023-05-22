Juvenile shot on Florence Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot on Florence Avenue in Lexington Monday morning, shortly after a 19-year-old was shot and killed on the same street.

According to Lexington police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for reports of a juvenile who was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before this shooting, officers responded to the same area where a 19-year-old man was shot and killed. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police are still investigating both shootings and ask if you have any information to contact 859-258-3600.

