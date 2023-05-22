19-year-old dies in Florence Avenue shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 19-year-old man died in a shooting on Florence Avenue in Lexington around 2 a.m. Monday.

According to Lexington police, around 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He’s been identified as Jalen Henderson by Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Police say no suspect description is available.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.