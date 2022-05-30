JUST IN: 1 person shot on Locust Hill Drive, police on scene investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Locust Drive Monday afternoon.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment complex on North Locust Drive.

Police say when they arrived one man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.