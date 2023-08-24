Jury votes to not indict Nicholasville Police Dept. in LaDuke shooting

Nicholasville, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Jessamine County grand jury voted to not to indict police in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old last year.

On October 22, 2022 Nicholasville police were called to a home for a mental health crisis, that tragically ended with Desman LaDuke losing his life.

Whit Whitaker with Lexington’s chapter of the NAACP spoke about the jury’s decision to not indict the police officer involved in the shooting.

“This was clearly a mental health crisis,” said Whitaker. “I think more could have been done to preserve this young man’s life. His life has been taken away, his family can’t get that back. And the public has no idea as to why it had to end this way.”

LaDuke was shot and killed by police during a mental crisis situation at his home on Green street in October of last year.

According to KSP, officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were called to a home about a “suicidal subject in possession of a firearm.”

Police claim LaDuke pointed guns at them. LaDuke’s family says that’s not true, claiming he was only a danger to himself that day.

The jury met on Wednesday to listen to testimony, choosing not to move forward with charges.

“But I think the grand jury has done a disservice to this family and to the community,” said Whitaker. “And it further sends a message that law enforcement is going to always be above the common person.”

Whitaker says this is a sad day, especially with this outcome.

“No indictment, he was on leave he was probably still getting paid. His life continues. And the life of Mr. LaDuke is over. The police department, no one has thought that it was important enough to administer an apology.”

LaDuke’s family says they are trying to come to terms with the jury’s decision.

We have reached out to the Nicholasville Police Department for comment, they have not gotten back to us at this time.