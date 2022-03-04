Jury rules in favor of fired KSU employee in whistleblower lawsuit

Xavier Dillard claimed he was fired for bringing attention to sexual harassment claims against school administrators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A jury ruled unanimously in favor of a former Kentucky State University employee in a whistleblower lawsuit, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Xavier Dillard, a KSU alumnus, claimed in the lawsuit he was fired by the school in 2018 for bringing attention to sexual harassment claims against school administrators, according to the newspaper report.

Dillard was fired the same day he sent an email to both internal and external email accounts alleging instances of sexual harassment involving KSU students and administrators, according to the Herald-Leader. His email also brought up concerns about improper use of funds from a federal grant, according to the report.

Dillard was helping run the university’s Student Support Services at the time of his dismissal.

KSU’s lawyers said Dillard was fired for breaking the university’s confidentiality agreement, which includes protecting student information. The school’s attorneys argued Dillard’s email listed students by name and broke the agreement.

In addition to the whistleblower lawsuit, the jury also ruled in favor of Dillard’s retaliation claim.

Dillard will receive approximately $161,500 in lost wages and $200,000 for emotional distress and damages, according to the report.

The newspaper says the school’s lawyers declined to comment after the conclusion of the trial.