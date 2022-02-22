Jury adjourns for day without verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case

U.S. District Court judge dismissed the jury Monday evening after about three hours of deliberations

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A jury in Georgia has adjourned without a verdict in the federal hate crimes trial over the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the jury Monday evening after about three hours of deliberations that followed closing arguments in the case. The jury will reconvene Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

Three white men were already convicted of murder months ago for chasing and killing the 25-year-old Black man. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood almost two years ago. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael killing Arbery with a shotgun.