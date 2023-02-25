Julietta Market wraps up Black History Month with ball

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Julietta Market at Greyline Station held its first “Black History Ball” Saturday to wrap up Black History Month.

The free event featured shopping, a live music d.j., and a kids dance contest. Vendors dressed up in African attire and there was also a black history trivia competition.

Vendors offered a wide range of jewelry, clothes and other homemade gifts. They say the event was a perfect place to showcase all they offer to the community.

“Black History Month means a great deal to me. I’m able to give my time and talents to represent what I’m about to the world through my wears and talent, to give homage to who I am and what I’m about,” says Angel Fluker, the owner of Angelic Hearts.

The event wraps up at 7 p.m.