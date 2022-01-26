Judicial Nominating Commission announces nominees for Jefferson circuit judgeship

Two men and a woman are nominees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., today announced nominees to fill the judicial vacancy for Jefferson Circuit Court. Jefferson County makes up the 30th Judicial Circuit and the vacancy is in the circuit’s Division 9.

The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Phillip Blaine Grant of Prospect, Jessica Evonne Green of Louisville and Franklin Todd Lewis of Louisville.

Grant is cofounder, co-owner and member of the law firm of Hayden Grant in Louisville, where he serves as chairman of the litigation section. He was previously in private practice with Greenebaum, Doll & McDonald in Louisville from 2000 until starting his firm in 2011. He has practiced law for more than 20 years. He received his juris doctor from Drake Law School in Iowa.

Green began her own practice nearly eight years ago and has served as a member of Louisville Metro Council for six years. She previously served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Jefferson and Hardin counties. Green has practiced law for more than 14 years. She received her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law (now the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law).

Lewis has had his own law practice for three years and before that was a partner with the law firm of Pasic & Lewis in Louisville since 2012. He previously served in the Office of Attorney General as the director of special prosecutions and as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Jefferson County. He has practiced law for more than 20 years. He received his juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

The judicial seat became vacant when Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman resigned Jan. 1.

Circuit Court is the court of general jurisdiction that hears civil matters involving more than $5,000, capital offenses and felonies, divorces, adoptions, termination of parental rights, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases. In counties with a Family Court division of Circuit Court, Family Court judges have primary jurisdiction in cases involving family issues, including divorces, adoption, child support, domestic violence and juvenile status offenses.

The Judicial Nominating Commission helps fill judicial vacancies by appointment when a vacancy occurs outside of the election cycle. The Kentucky Constitution established the JNC. Ky. Const. § 118; SCR 6.000, et seq.