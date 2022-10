Journey coming to Rupp Arena as part of 50th anniversary Freedom Tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Rock band Journey is celebrating its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour by bringing its music to Lexington!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage at Rupp Arena on Feb 14, 2023. The band will be joined by special guest TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Below are all Freedom Tour 2023 dates: