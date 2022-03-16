Join UK alum in Indianapolis to cheer on the Cats

UK alumni, fan headquarters is Punch Bowl Social

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cheering on the Cats in Indianapolis? University of Kentucky fans are invited to join the UK Alumni Association and the Central Indiana UK Alumni Club for some fun before the game at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 17 at Punch Bowl Social.

According to the UK Alumni Association, the event is free and UK Swag will be available while supplies last, along with food and drinks for purchase. If Kentucky advances, a similar event will take place two hours prior to the session on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Punch Bowl Social is the official UK alumni and fan headquarters for the weekend.Fans are invited to stop by anytime after 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Tournament games will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A mask is optional. The fieldhouse is a cashless facility and only small clutches can be brought into the venue, according to the UK Alumni Association. You can find more information before you go, HERE.

For NCAA Tournament information, click HERE. Stay up to date on the event HERE.

Punch Bowl Social is located at 120 S. Meridian Street Circle in Indianapolis.

For more information about the UK Alumni Association, click HERE.