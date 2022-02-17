Johnson County man arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

Meth, weapons seized as part of search, traffic stop

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on US 23 in the Prestonsburg community on February 12, 2022 at 8:35 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle was arrested for Driving on DUI Suspended License. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located and seized four ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were seized.

Ned Davis, 38, of Paintsville, was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Driving on DUI Suspended License Operating Motor, and traffic violations.

Trooper Mark Spencer with KSP Post 9 is leading this investigation.