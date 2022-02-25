Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass providing financial support to Ukrainian Jews

Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass joins $16 million emergency campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass has joined the Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) $16 million emergency campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Jewish populations living in Ukraine.

According to the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, funds will support urgent necessities of vulnerable Jewish populations, community security, temporary housing for displaced persons, emergency needs in Jewish schools and aliyah-related assistance. The federation says money will be allocated through Jewish Federations’ core partners, The Jewish Agency for Israel, The Joint Distribution Committee and World ORT, and others who are on the ground in Ukraine.

“Our prayers go out to the people of Ukraine, especially the families who have had to leave their homes in a moments notice without food, water or supplies. When a mother has to look into her child’s eyes and tell them not to be frightened, it just breaks my heart on a personal level” said Mindy Haas, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass.

According to the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, there are approximately 200,000 members of Ukraine’s Jewish community, which boasts close to 300 Jewish organizations dispersed over some 100 towns and cities. Since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, they have been profoundly affected by political and economic instability, and Jewish Federations together with their partner agencies have provided ongoing support to this vulnerable population for communal needs, programming, and humanitarian aid.

Through the Jewish Agency for Israel, Jewish Federations have brought Shlichim to Ukraine, run Sunday programs, bring Ukrainian youth to Israel for immersive programs, and support the aliyah of Jews. Through JDC partners, Jewish Federations supported multiple Hesed centers across 1,000 locations, supporting the most vulnerable people of Ukraine, according to the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass.

Jewish Federations run JCCs and Jewish youth programs to help younger generations reimagine Jewish life where it once was all but decimated. Through World ORT, Jewish Federations have played an important role in the renewal of Jewish life through Jewish day schools, vocational training, and more.

“Jewish Federations are hard at work, day after day, year after year, in times of crisis and calm, to build flourishing Jewish communities,” said Mark Wilf, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Jewish Federations of North America. “And when an emergency erupts, we are positioned to meet the challenges of Jewish people and communities around the world.”

According to the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, current plans for this crisis rely on the strong presence built up through years of Jewish Federation support that is today serving as a critical lifeline to help protect and safeguard Ukraine’s Jewish community. We pray for safety for all, and for a speedy end to the hostilities.

You can read more about the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, HERE.