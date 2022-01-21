Jewish Center marks Holocaust Education and Remembrance Week at UK

Activities set Jan. 24-28, Holocaust survivor to present story

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From January 24-28, the Chabad at UK Jewish Student Center in partnership with campus and community partners, will host a series of lectures and educational programs open to the entire community as part of Holocaust Education and Remembrance Week at UK.

Programs will begin every night at 7 and will be hosted on zoom due to rising COVID rates. All programs are free, and all are invited to participate.

“This program has grown to be one of central importance to the Jewish Community at UK,” said Shoshi Litvin, Program Director at the Jewish Student Center. “This is an opportunity to learn, and to honor the memory of those we have lost”.

The keynote event on January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day, will feature Cantor Fishel Goldig, a Holocaust survivor and Jewish leader, who will share his story, and perform songs written in the ghettos under Nazi oppression.

This year’s program is in memory of Fred Gross, a Kentucky survivor and leading educator who passed this year.