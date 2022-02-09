Jessamine, Madison, Scott among biggest ‘investment’ counties: Study

Measures local investment growth across three categories: Gross Domestic Product (GDP), new businesses launched and new building permits.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investment in the local economy can come in many different forms, like new building construction or new businesses opening. To help determine the places where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAsset has released a new study that measures local investment growth across three categories: Gross Domestic Product (GDP), new businesses launched and new building permits.

For a comparison of the top ranking counties in Kentucky, check out the table below:

Rank County, State Business Growth GDP Growth ($ in millions) New Building Permits (per 1,000 homes) Incoming Investment Index 1 Shelby, KY 7.9% $73 18.4 47.36 2 Spencer, KY 4.6% $16 22.1 46.78 3 Oldham, KY 3.3% $88 20.1 44.31 4 Bullitt, KY 6.0% $82 14.7 42.97 5 Jessamine, KY 6.0% $81 11.7 40.87 6 Boone, KY 1.4% $218 16.5 40.42 7 Simpson, KY -2.0% $27 21.3 40.02 8 Madison, KY 5.1% $122 11.0 39.66 9 Scott, KY 0.4% $66 16.5 39.03 10 Ballard, KY 11.3% $10 0.0 37.26

Additional details on the study, including methodology and interactive map, can be found here: [LINK]