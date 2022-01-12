Jessamine County Schools still looking for drivers

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County Schools is still looking for drivers. In an attempt to find more qualified applicants, Jessamine County Adult Education says a free CDL training class will take place later this month.

Those interested in driving for Jessamine County Schools can call Jessamine County Adult Education at 859-887-9052 to register for the free CDL training class January 24 to 28. You can also register online HERE .