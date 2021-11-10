Jessamine County Public Library offers way to payoff fines, feed the hungry

"Can Your Fines" runs Nov. 7-13, 2021

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine County Public Library is offering those with overdue fines a chance to pay them off and feed the hungry.

“Can Your Fines” runs through Nov. 13th. According to the library, for every non-perishable item you donate this week, the library will forgive $1 of your overdue fines.

Items may be donated at the Customer Service Desk at the library located at 600 S. Main Street in Nicholasville.