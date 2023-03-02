Jessamine Co. health officials holding measles vaccine clinic after case

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Jessamine County Health Department will hold a measles vaccine clinic next week after a case of measles was confirmed in a person who attended the Asbury University revival.

The Monday, March 6 clinic will offer the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine from 3 to 6 p.m. at its 210 E Walnut Street location.

The confirmed measles case was in an unvaccinated Jessamine County resident.

Online registration is required. To register, head to https://jessaminehealth.org/measles/.