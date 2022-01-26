Jenkins withdraws from 44th District race, leaves seat for minority

Only remaining candidate is Black woman who is mayor of Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A veteran lawmaker has decided to step aside to make way for change.

A a statement released Wednesday, Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins, the first woman to lead a legislative caucus in the General Assembly and who was first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 1994, announced she is withdrawing as a candidate for the 44th House District. She will maintain her seat and her title as caucus leader through the end of the year.

The 63-year-old Jenkins noted the 44th District, which covers part of west Louisville along the Ohio River, has become a minority district under the new redistricting plan and she wants to give way to a minority holding the seat.

“I have long advocated for a General Assembly that looks like Kentucky, so when minorities became the majority population in the newly redrawn 44th House District, I did not want to be a barrier to a person of color joining the Kentucky House of Representatives. That’s why I withdrew my candidacy today,” said Jenkins, who is a University of Kentucky graduate.

“I have loved representing my beautifully diverse district for many years, and will be forever grateful that the voters gave me the chance to serve them. I will finish my term the same way I started my first: Fighting for those I represent and for a better commonwealth. There has been no greater honor than leading this incredible House Democratic Caucus and serving with so many wonderful people over the years. It has been said many times, but your fellow legislators really do feel like family, and I’ve long known that to be true,” she concluded.

Tuesday was the qualifying deadline for the May primaries. Jenkins’ withdrawal leaves Democrat Beverly Chester-Burton, a Black woman who is mayor of the city of Shively, as the only candidate qualified in the race.