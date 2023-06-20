Jefferson Co. Police Memorial will stay where it is for now, FOP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After multiple vandalisms, the Jefferson County Police Memorial in downtown Louisville will remain in its current location, the Fraternal Order of Police determined at its meeting last week.

The memorial, which honors nearly 120 fallen officers, was most recently damaged on June 2. Before that, it was damaged in May but for the first time in 2020. However, according to ABC affiliate WHAS, the site had been tampered with on even more occasions.

The repeated acts called for the possible movement of the memorial. At that Fraternal Order of Police meeting, the team of eight lodge presidents chose to not move the memorial from its current location until the survivors of the officers on the memorial can be consulted. The lodge presidents also want to hear public input, according to a press release.

A trust is also in consideration for the preservation and upkeep of the memorial.