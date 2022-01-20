Jan. 20 declared Joe B. Hall Day in the state

Legendary coach died last week at age 93

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Governor signed a proclamation declaring Thursday, Jan. 20 as Joe B. Hall Day in the commonwealth, to honor the life and legacy of the beloved University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach.

Coach Hall, from Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 15 at age 93. He won a national championship in 1948 while playing for UK and won another national championship in 1978 as head coach. It was UK’s fifth national title but the first in 20 years.

In retirement, he continued to mentor UK men’s basketball players and alumni and could often be found on the sidelines cheering them on.

“There’s no question that in basketball and in life, he left it all on the court,” said Gov. Beshear. “Fly high, coach.”