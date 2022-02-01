Jada Claude shines but Morehead State women fall in Nashville

MSU lost to Tennessee State 77-60 Monday night

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVQ/MSU ATHLETICS) – A strong first half and a career high from their leading scorer wasn’t enough for the Eagles, as they fell on the road Monday to Tennessee State, 77-60.

The Eagles held their own for much of the night, including outrebounding Tennessee State and connecting on more free throws, but turnovers proved to be the difference, as the aggressive, pressing defense of the Lady Tigers turned Morehead State over 28 times throughout the game for 33 points.

Jada Claude once again led the Eagles, this time putting up a career-high in points with 24 to go alongside 10 rebounds for her OVC-leading 7th double-double on the season. Alana Denson put forth a strong birthday effort with 10 points, including a pair of three point shots, and freshman Morgan Browning reached double figures for the first time with a career-high 10 points as well.

The Eagles put the Lady Tigers on the defensive early when Browning opened the game with a three pointer, and kept the pressure on throughout the quarter, thanks in part to another pair of three pointers from Tyler Moore , as they maintained a 21-16 lead after the first frame.

But Tennessee State began to ramp up the defensive intensity in the second quarter, forcing the Eagles into 11 turnovers and launching a 9-2 run to end the quarter, as the Lady Tigers stormed back to take a 39-33 advantage into halftime. Tennessee State continued their run into the 3rd quarter, stretching their lead to double digits on an 8-2 run to start the half, which was enough to pull away from Morehead State.

Next up, the Eagles return to Johnson Arena on Thursday, where they will take on conference co-leading Tennessee Tech. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET.